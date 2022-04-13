Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Nestle Toll House to roll out stuffed cookie dough

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.
The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.(Nestle via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nestle Toll House is stuffing its cookie dough.

The iconic brand has been baking up some tasty new creations with its first-ever stuffed cookie dough.

You’ll have two flavors to choose from – chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling and double chocolate cookie dough with salted caramel filling.

The new dough delights are expected in the refrigerated aisle in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
32-year-old Kiara Thomas was arrested and charged with simple assault after she allegedly...
Umpire assaulted at softball tournament, left with black eye
According to MHP, Odon's 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt collided with a 2021 Dodge Ram that was...
MHP: Waynesboro man identified as U.S. 84 crash victim
The incident was recorded around the back of the bus.
3 South Jones students charged in assault on school bus
This crash is under investigation by MHP.
MHP: Driver killed in wreck on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Wayne Co.

Latest News

Barker (right), received the MPHA Community Service Award on Friday, April 8, during its 84th...
Hattiesburg mayor receives MPHA Community Service Award
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial...
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
Wendy Kaufman stands at the entrance to her packed garage with her daughter Jaedyn, 19, and son...
Homebuyers stymied by fewer homes, high prices, rising rates