Miss. National Guard unit first in nation to receive Army’s newest dump truck
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi National Guard unit is the first National Guard unit in the country to receive the U.S. Army’s newest piece of high-tech engineering equipment.

The 289th Engineer Company, based in Bruce, has just gotten three M917A3 dump trucks.

They received the trucks Wednesday at Camp Shelby’s Logistics Readiness Center.

The vehicles, manufactured by Mack Trucks, Inc., include the latest safety and comfort equipment for drivers.

The unit will use the new trucks this summer as it undergoes annual training at Camp Shelby.

A unit in the Michigan Army National Guard is also scheduled to receive some of the trucks later this week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

