Miss. mother arrested after allegedly exposing her 3-year-old to drugs

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) - A Tupelo mother has been arrested for allegedly exposing her child to drugs.

Child Protective Services caseworkers notified Tupelo Police of possible child abuse on April 5.

That same day, CPS took custody of Landria Harris’ three-year-old child after drug screens returned positive for illegal narcotics.

The next day, Harris was arrested for felony child abuse. Harris’ bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

