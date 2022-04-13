Miss. fire chiefs seek more federal grants for state fire departments

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi fire chiefs just returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., where they lobbied members of Congress for more federal grants for Mississippi fire departments.

Collins fire chief John Pope, who also serves as president of the Mississippi Firefighters Association, led the delegation, which included fire chiefs from Greenville, Starkville, New Albany and Louisville as well as Chickasaw and Lamar counties.

They participated in Congressional Fire Services Institute meetings.

They want to see the state receive more federal grant funding for equipment, training and staffing.

“These were probably the most productive meetings that I think we’ve had since we’ve been attending, very receptive and engaging conversations with our congressmen and our senators,” Pope said. “Of course, meeting with the full delegation allowed us to be able to share the concerted message together, to let them know what we’re facing.”

“Last year, Mississippi only received 21 (Assistance to Firefighters Grants). Adjacent to us in states east or west of us, some of those states saw over 140 grant awards. So, you can see a disparity there, we want to see that Mississippi gets her fair share.”

Meanwhile, the Collins Fire Department has just gotten a Mississippi Department of Homeland Security grant for nearly $90,000.

It will be used for equipment and training resources.

The CFD has also applied for another $225,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Homeland Security, which would be used to enhance training.

