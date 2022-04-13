MDOT reminding drivers to use extra caution during ‘National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week is National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

Throughout the week, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to use extra caution when driving through work zones.

“This time of year is just, you know, people... they have to be reminded of it because more work zones start popping up after the winter once we go into spring,” said Michael Flood, public information officer, MDOT.

The theme of this year’s National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week is ‘Work Zones are a Sign to Slow Down.’

“Especially if you’re on an interstate or highway, this is, I mean, you’re just traveling at such a high speed... you do not need to be texting,” said Flood. “I mean, there are stats that show if you look down at your phone just to check one text message on an interstate you’ve traveled the length of a football field.”

Thankfully, MDOT has not had any fatalities this year as a result of work zone accidents.

Unfortunately, that’s not the precedent.

“In 2020, I think there were about 774 fatal crashes that were in work zones nationally, and that was 857 total workers that were fatalities,” said Flood. “Five of those in 2020 were in Mississippi... We’ve lost over 50 workers, you know, throughout the years.”

As you drive down Mississippi highways and roads, MDOT is asking you to pay attention, slow down and move over.

“The roadside workers that you pass in these projects in these construction zones behind the cones, behind the barrels... they’re someone’s father, mother, son, daughter, friend or neighbor and they just want to get home safely just like you,” said Flood.

MDOT is holding a memorial service Wednesday morning in honor of the workers who have died in work zone accidents.

