Man charged after leading high-speed chase from Laurel to Bay Springs Tuesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested in Jasper County Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that began in Laurel and ended in Bay Springs.

According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, around 12 p.m., an LPD investigator tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 32nd Street and Greenwood Drive.

Cox says the investigator made contact with the driver, 40-year-old Jermaine Campbell, and he would flee the scene, leading officers on a chase through North Laurel, Jones County and Jasper County

A Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputy laid down stop sticks near the Bay Spring city limits, according to Cox, and Campbell was taken to custody.

During the arrest, investigators were able to seize 907 grams of methamphetamine. Cox said the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department did a follow-up at Campbell’s residence.

Campbell is being charged with one count of felony fleeing and one count of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $55,000 during his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday.

Cox says the department wants to thank the Jones County and Jasper County sheriff departments for their help in capturing Campbell, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Bay Springs Police Department.

If anyone has information on this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

