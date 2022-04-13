Laurel basketball coach honored with Whitney M. Young Jr. Award

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Burr Area Council Boy Scouts awarded Laurel High School basketball coach Marcus Price with the 2022 Whitney M. Young Jr. Award.

It’s a national award given by the Boy Scouts of America to people and organizations that provide exceptional service for disadvantaged youth, according to the organization.

Price coached boys’ basketball at LHS for 16 years.

He says he’s thankful to have spent so much time in the area and is honored to receive the award for his work in the community.

“Initially, it started with just me and my basketball players. then as time progressed, I saw the need to kind of reach out to some of the younger guys in the community because we were seeing issues that were going to be long-term problems,” said Price.

“So, we tried to be proactive and just started having my players go down and talk to different kids and before I knew it, we had people like Mr. Brown, Mr. Crosby, the mayor... all of those people involved, and it turned out to be a really good situation not only for me and for the older people in terms of giving back, but for impacting the lives of those young people.”

Price began coaching at Laurel in 2007 and will wrap up his time at LHS at the end of this school year.

