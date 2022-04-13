Win Stuff
Hattiesburg mayor receives MPHA Community Service Award

Barker (right), received the MPHA Community Service Award on Friday, April 8, during its 84th...
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker was recognized by the Mississippi Public Health Association during its 84th Annual Public Health Conference.

Barker was awarded the Community Service Award during the conference on Friday, April 8, as he was recognized for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and for his commitment to improving the health of Hub City residents through policy initiatives.

MPHA set up the award in 2018 to recognize outstanding contributions to a community by an...
“We are so pleased to present this award to Mayor Barker. He exemplifies what we hope all elected officials will do for their citizens - include attention to health as part of the overall plan for economic and educational growth,” MPHA Executive Director, Dr. Kaye Bender. “We believe that a healthy community is a productive community, and Mayor Barker’s leadership indicates that he believes that as well.”

“Even though the pandemic was marked by immense loss and grief, I am grateful for the community Hattiesburg is and how quickly many responded in the face of adversity,” said Barker. “This award is a direct reflection of the collective efforts made by so many to protect the vulnerable, prevent overrun of the health care system and prioritize public health.”

To learn more about MPHA, click here.

