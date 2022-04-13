Hattiesburg man charged in ongoing identity theft investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged in an ongoing identity theft investigation.

Michael Griffin, 29, was arrested on Wednesday. The Hattiesburg Police Department charged him with one count of identity theft.

The charge was in connection to using an elderly woman’s bank account for his own gain over the course of two years.

Griffin has been booked into the Forrest County Adi;t Detention Center.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

