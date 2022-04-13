Hattiesburg Convention Commission unveils new websites for 9 of its attractions/projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which oversees and manages 10 attractions and projects within the Hattiesburg community, took on the design or redesign of nine of those entities’ websites.

“Many of our websites were created in the 1990s and early 2000s, and have become outdated and not reflective of the facilities, services and attractions the Commission provides,” HCC executive director Rick Taylor said.

“Additionally, we have added ‘The Lawn at Lake Terrace,’ ‘The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’ and the newly-restored Smith Drug Co., to our growing list of attractions overseen and managed by the commission, which all needed newly-developed websites.”

The updated websites include:

Hattiesburg Convention Commission

http://www.hattiesburgconventioncommission.com

African American Military History Museum

http://www.hattiesburguso.com

Eureka School

http://www.hattiesburgeureka.com

Smith Drug Co.

http://www.historicsmithdrug.com

Oseola McCarty House

http://www.oseolamccartyhouse.com

Saenger Theater

http://www.hattiesburgsaenger.com

The Lawn at Lake Terrace

http://www.lawnatlaketerrace.com

Lake Terrace Convention Center

http://www.laketerrace.com

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum website is currently under construction and will be unveiled this summer.

The Hattiesburg Zoo website was redesigned in 2020.

