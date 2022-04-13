Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves signs law to stop pill presses being used without authorization

Known as the “Victoria Huggins’ Mississippi Pill Press Law,” it makes it illegal to own...
Known as the “Victoria Huggins’ Mississippi Pill Press Law,” it makes it illegal to own specialized pharmaceutical equipment, like a pill press, without authorization.(DEA)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A law aimed at reducing the number of opioid deaths will soon be in effect

Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 679 into law on Tuesday. Known as the “Victoria Huggins’ Mississippi Pill Press Law,” it makes it illegal to own specialized pharmaceutical equipment, like a pill press, without authorization.

The law prevents any person from knowingly or intentionally possessing, creating, selling, bartering, transferring, manufacturing or distributing a pill press, a punch, die, plate, tableting machine, encapsulating machine or any similar pharmaceutical producing equipment unless it has been authorized by the State Board of Pharmacy.

Lawmakers hope the new law will help prevent the manufacture of controlled substances and counterfeit pills. Any person who violates the law will face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

READ MORE: Fatal fentanyl overdoses a growing epidemic, says Coast coroner

Over the last year, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses, and a large potion of those deaths are blamed on fentanyl, which is similar to heroin but several times stronger. Lawmakers say the new law will give authorities an additional way to punish criminals who lace pills with the deadly drug.

In Harrison County, the number of deaths attributed to fentanyl overdoses have more than doubled since 2018. According to Coroner Brian Switzer, the uptick is mostly affecting people between the ages of 24-45.

Nationally, adolescent drug overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2021, according to a study published last month in the Medical Journal JAMA. The research says there were about 500 adolescent overdose deaths in 2010 and more than 1,100 in 2021. Fentanyl was involved in more than 75% of deaths in 2021.

To read Mississippi House Bill 679 in full, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Alert Day
FIRST ALERT: Severe weather warnings, watches issued for the Pine Belt
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack
Campbell, 40, is being charged with one count of felony fleeing and one count of aggravated...
Man charged after leading high-speed chase from Laurel to Bay Springs Tuesday
Christopher J. Walker was convicted on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and...
Petal man convicted of child sex crimes in Forrest Co.
WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty

Latest News

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for...
Endangered child alert issued for Jeff Davis Co. teen
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect pictured...
Public’s help asked to identify thief
Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday.
Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County
Indian Springs Road has segments of the road closed due to a powerline that is draped over the...
Road closures due to fallen trees, severe weather
Kristi Moore speaks out about being attacked by a parent and the umpire shortage nationwide.
Laurel softball umpire speaks out after attack