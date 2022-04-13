FIRST ALERT: Tornado watches issued for Pine Belt areas

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather once again coming towards the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service has issued watches and warnings for different parts of the area.

NWS Jackson has issued the following watches and warnings for the Pine Belt:

Tornado Watches:

Covington

Forrest

Jasper

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lamar

Marion

