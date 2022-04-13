FIRST ALERT: Tornado watches issued for Pine Belt areas
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather once again coming towards the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service has issued watches and warnings for different parts of the area.
NWS Jackson has issued the following watches and warnings for the Pine Belt:
Tornado Watches:
- Covington
- Forrest
- Jasper
- Jefferson Davis
- Jones
- Lamar
- Marion
