FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Possible Tomorrow

This evening will be warm with mostly cloudy skies and temps falling into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday: Models show multiple rounds of storms firing up. Round #1 will be late afternoon around 4-6pm, as cells fire up. Those will be capable of producing Damaging Winds, a Tornado or two, & Hail. Round #2 moves in late in the evening between 9pm-1am as a squall line moves through the area. This will be capable of producing 60+ mph winds and a few Spin-Up Tornadoes. Overall, the greatest risk of severe storms and tornadoes will be in north Mississippi, near the Memphis area. We’ll be watching this closely so stay tuned.

Thursday will be calmer with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80°.

Good Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us should stay dry.

Saturday will be cloudy with a few hit-or-miss t-storms. Highs will be in the low low 80s.

Easter Sunday is looking to be mostly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us should stay dry. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Next week will start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s for Next Monday to Next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.