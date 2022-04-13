Ellisville sets Thursday night meeting for public input on medical marijuana

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Ellisville city officials have set a special meeting for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the George V. Harrison Multi-Purpose Center to allow public comments concerning the state’s new Medical Cannabis Act which was signed into law by Gov. Reeves in February.

Cities and counties in the state have until May 3 to opt out of the program and the special meeting on Thursday night will allow residents to voice their opinions to Mayor Lynn Buckhaults and board members on which direction the city should take.

“I think the input that we receive is going to reflect in the decision that’s made,” said Buckhaults. “That’s the purpose of having the meeting.”

“Even if the City of Ellisville were to opt out, and I’m not saying that they are, but if you qualify according to the state regulations to get a card to be able to purchase it and buy it, some think it would make it against the law in Ellisville. It won’t because opting out does not change any aspect of the state law.”

Several cities across Mississippi have chosen to opt out of the program, however, they can opt back in later if voters choose to do so.

According to the law, a person may only register and acquire an identification card if the prescription is given by a doctor who they have a genuine relationship with. The cost of a 12-month identification card will be $25.

The Mississippi State Department of Health specifies who is eligible to use medical marijuana.

Prior to patient certification, an in-person examination will be required, as well as a six-month follow-up.

On or before June 2, those applications will be available.

Any crop and processing operations can be built-in agriculture, industrial and commercial zones with a variance, according to MSDH.

Unless a waiver has been granted, the facilities must be at least 1,000 feet away from a school, church or childcare.

To finance the program, taxes will be collected. On the sales price or fair market price, all cultivation facilities shall pay a 5 percent excise tax.

Sales tax will be charged on all retail purchases.

By November 1, 2022, the Mississippi Department of Revenue will set the fair market price of flower and trim, which will be recalculated on January 1 and July 1 of each year following that.

