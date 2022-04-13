Director of engineering explains need for road closures on Hattiesburg roundabout project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you travel downtown Hattiesburg regularly, you already should know the roundabout is closed this week.

Lamar Rutland, director of Engineering, says the city closed it to construct a “truck apron.”

The 10-inch-thick concrete “apron” encircles the roundabout, widening the turn angles for longer vehicles and allowing larger and heavier means of transport to drive the roundabout.

“In order for them to construct it, they must shut that down because if any large trucks went through it, they would end up ruining the concrete that they were trying to pour,” Rutland said.

Rutland says the city does have some concerns with the weather, but the project remains on schedule.

Weather permitting, the concrete work is expected to be done by week’s end.

