Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Director of engineering explains need for road closures on Hattiesburg roundabout project

Rutland explains the project’s final phase
The Hattiesburg roundabout on Hardy Street will be closed as teh city pours concrete to create a
By Mia Monet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you travel downtown Hattiesburg regularly, you already should know the roundabout is closed this week.

Lamar Rutland, director of Engineering, says the city closed it to construct a “truck apron.”

The 10-inch-thick concrete “apron” encircles the roundabout, widening the turn angles for longer vehicles and allowing larger and heavier means of transport to drive the roundabout.

“In order for them to construct it, they must shut that down because if any large trucks went through it, they would end up ruining the concrete that they were trying to pour,” Rutland said.

Rutland says the city does have some concerns with the weather, but the project remains on schedule.

Weather permitting, the concrete work is expected to be done by week’s end.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
32-year-old Kiara Thomas was arrested and charged with simple assault after she allegedly...
Umpire assaulted at softball tournament, left with black eye
The incident was recorded around the back of the bus.
3 South Jones students charged in assault on school bus
According to MHP, Odon's 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt collided with a 2021 Dodge Ram that was...
MHP: Waynesboro man identified as U.S. 84 crash victim
This crash is under investigation by MHP.
MHP: Driver killed in wreck on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Wayne Co.

Latest News

Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
Salvation army shoppers
Donate your ‘rags’ to the Salvation Army
Randy Pettis, Laurel
Randy Pettis named Laurel boys basketball coach
Randy Pettis, Laurel
Randy Pettis named Laurel boys basketball coach
Southern Miss soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare.
USM Soccer coach Mohammed El-Zare Signs Contract Extension