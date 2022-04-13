Win Stuff
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A father in Oklahoma ran over his 2-year-old son, killing him, in a situation police deemed a tragic accident.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.

Investigators said that the family arrived home from the grocery store and parked the truck in front of their home. The mother and the toddler got out of the truck and began walking toward the house.

The father then pulled the truck into the driveway and “felt a bump,” police said. He got out of the truck and found out that the 2-year-old had ran back toward the truck and had been run over with the right rear wheel.

Police said the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and he died overnight.

Police said this is a “tragic situation for everyone involved” and that no charges are being filed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

