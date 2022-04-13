04/13 Ryan’s “First Alert” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Quite the warm and humid start to the day as the atmosphere is primed for some active, potentially severe weather. The threat today is one of the lowest we’ve seen since the beginning of spring, but all modes of severe weather are possible later today. Right now it’s fairly quiet with only isolated showers with the occasional rumble of thunder, though chances increase sharply through the mid afternoon and into the evening. That’s due to the arrival of the main line of thunderstorms, the earliest around 4 PM on the western end of the Pine Belt. No modes of severe weather are likely, but all are possible. This system is expected to peak to our northwest and be weakening as it moves through, so our biggest risk remains the potential for this system to hold together. It’s possible it falls apart completely before arriving, with a lower possibility of it remaining organized. Either way, definitely one of those days where it’s best to have multiple ways to receive warnings and be ready as it moves in.

Afterwards, don’t expect much cooling and clearing. We’ll see a bit of sun Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, but clouds and showers are quick to move back in. The weekend looks a little wet and stormy as well, but rain should hold off on Easter Sunday until the night.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.