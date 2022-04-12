Wayne County Chamber of Commerce holds annual ‘Hop & Shop’ event

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Hop & Shop hidden Easter egg event on Monday, April 11, and Tuesday, April 12.

Easter eggs will be hidden throughout the city of Waynesboro including at participating merchants’ locations.

The eggs will be filled with a code to receive a discount or prize to be redeemed at the merchant associated with the code.

Photo clues will be posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page each morning at 8 a.m. to help with finding the hidden eggs. They ask that you limit yourself to 5 eggs per person.

Emily Cooley is a board member with the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce. She said everyone looks forward to Hop & Shop each year.

“It’s great, everyone gets out and looks for the eggs,” said Emily. “They enjoy it, it’s kind of like a competition to see who can find the ones with the best discounts and prizes in them.”

“It’s also a way of helping our chamber members boost their sales before the week of Easter and thought this would be a good idea on how to get customers through the doors,”

Some participating merchants include:

Ann’s Cakes

Bertie’s

Ellis-Chapman Co.

Hey Darlin’ Boutique

Hutto Gift Gallery

Imports

Ladybug Florist

Oh So Spoiled!

Randall Blake Florist

Reverie

Shoebulee

Southern Roots

Two Boys & A Girl

The Vintage Gypsy

Wild Bleu Sparrow

For more information visit the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

