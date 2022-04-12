Win Stuff
VIDEO: Officer injured after metal luggage rack goes through patrol car’s windshield

An Arizona police officer was injured by debris going through his car's windshield. (Source: KNXV, DET. NICK CURETON, MESA PD, CNN)
By Ashley Holden
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) - A detective in Arizona is recovering after a scary incident over the weekend while he was behind the wheel.

Part of a metal luggage rack went through Mesa Police Department Det. Nick Cureton’s patrol car’s windshield as he was driving on the highway.

“I saw the item coming through the windshield and didn’t really have a lot of time to react,” Cureton said.

The officer said he didn’t know what item initially came through his windshield, but the piece of metal sent glass flying into his eyes.

“It hit me in the ribs as it ended up wedging itself between my left arm and my ribs,” Cureton said.

The luggage rack ended up bruising Cureton, who said he had to bring his car to a stop during the incident immediately.

“I tried to slow my car down as best as I could. After a while came to a complete stop, I threw my lights on, put my car in park, took a couple of deep breaths and then just tried to figure out if that item had actually gone into me or was just resting alongside me,” Cureton said.

Officials with Arizona’s Department of Transportation report debris on the roads is a problem and something the team continues to combat.

“It is so important for safety’s sake to ensure that any large items you’re hauling somewhere are safely secured and strapped to your vehicle,” said Ryan Harding, with ADOT.

Representatives with Arizona’s Department of Public Safety said driving with an unsecured load is illegal, and drivers can face citations and hefty fines.

According to the department, more than 300 drivers have been cited each year for failing to secure their load over the last three years, but nearly 150 yearly collisions have still occurred.

“It comes to those questions: ‘Would I feel safe driving behind my vehicle as it is, or would I be nervous?’” Harding said.

Cureton said he was taken to the hospital after last week’s incident, but he is recovering and hopes his story can help prevent future issues.

“I think it’s definitely a responsibility of all the drivers that are going to be out there to make sure that they secure whatever is in their vehicles to try and stop this from happening,” Cureton said.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

