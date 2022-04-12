Traffic signal outage at intersection of U.S. 98 and MS 589

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists are advised to take caution as there is a traffic signal outage at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and State Route 589.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says both lanes are affected, and delays should be expected.

MDOT wants motorists to treat the signal as a four-way stop until the issue is resolved.

