Traffic signal outage at intersection of U.S. 98 and MS 589

MDOT wants motorists to treat the signal as a four-way stop until the issue is resolved.
MDOT wants motorists to treat the signal as a four-way stop until the issue is resolved.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists are advised to take caution as there is a traffic signal outage at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and State Route 589.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says both lanes are affected, and delays should be expected.

MDOT wants motorists to treat the signal as a four-way stop until the issue is resolved.

