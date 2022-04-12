UPDATE: 83-year-old Lumberton man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has announced that the Silver Alert for an elderly Lumberton man has been canceled as he has been located and is safe.

MBI issued the Silver Alert Tuesday morning when 83-year-old Jewel Lavender Smith, of Lumberton, was reported missing after last being seen around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Walker Loop in Lamar County.

Smith is described as a white man who stands at 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

MBI believed Smith was in a white 2013 Toyota Camry, with Mississippi license plate number DBV1529, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members said Smith suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

