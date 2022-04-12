Win Stuff
Retired military dog missing; owners seeking help locating him

A Sumrall/Oloh family is asking for the community's help in locating their missing retired...
A Sumrall/Oloh family is asking for the community's help in locating their missing retired military dog.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall/ Oloh area family is pleading with the community to help find their missing dog.

Arras is a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd/ Belgium Malawa multi-purpose K-9.

He’s a retired military dog, having served with the U.S. Army Fifth Special Forces Group out of Fort Campbell, Ky.

The family says Arras went missing the morning of April 5 after the family let their two dogs out. One of their dogs came back, but Arras did not.

Because of his previous military service and training, owner Drew Gay says he’s worried someone may have taken Arras.

“We would just like for everybody to keep their eyes out that if they do see him, please contact us ...,” Gay said.

“If you do happen to see him deceased or something like that, we would just at least like to get his body back so we can bury him, and we can at least have closure to this because he is a big part of our family and especially for me because I was working in New York City for almost three years, and the whole time that I was there he was like at my hip the entire time. He went to work with me, he went to restaurants with me... we did everything. He was my buddy.”

If you see Arras or have information, you can contact the family at 254-206-7670.

The family is also offering a cash reward for Arras’s return.

