Petal School District showcases students’ artwork

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District held an art show Tuesday night, showcasing the artwork of students from the primary level through high school.

Petal elementary art teacher Kandice Munn says teachers start selecting artwork at the beginning of the school year. She also says most of the art themes are based on the standards for each grade.

“The thing we love the most is seeing all the works come together as a whole, especially from the primary level until high school,” said Munn. “You really see these students grow and the type of artists they’ve become. It’s really inspiring, and it’s awesome as a teacher to see the hard work they do throughout the year.”

“It’s really special. It’s a special time for us to honor them.”

Munn says she hopes the art show allows the students to feel proud of their work and gives them the confidence of becoming better artists.

