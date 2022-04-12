Hattiesburg Zoo announces 2 exhibits expecting newborns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is expanding once again, but not with buildings.

Residents in the Pine Belt will soon see some new animals around the zoo, with Sue Allen the giraffe and Mo the sloth expecting.

The Colobus Monkey also gave birth Saturday, April 9.

Zoo Director of Conservation, Education and Wildlife, Jeremy Cumpton, says the monkey and sloth are currently in quarantine, and the giraffe will be kept in the barn to monitor her health starting in May.

According to the zoo, the Giraffe Barn was designed and built with the ability to care for six giraffes, so room for growth was in the zoo’s plan.

“There’s birth plans that are made out so we can follow those when it comes to the giraffe. That labor can last for a very long time, and so we are staffing overnight when that begins. We have cameras in there to keep track of footage. It really is truly a confirmation of the welfare of these animals because they are being taken care in such a way it’s almost like a reinforcement for our animal acre staff saying, ‘Hey, y’all are doing a great job,’ and we love seeing that,” said Cumpton.

Cumpton says when it comes to animals mating, there are certain regulations zoos have to follow.

“It depends on the species, some species are regulated to follow plans. Those are done across the nation sometimes in conjunction with other countries as well to where they tell us what animals we should breed, what animals we shouldn’t breed. It’s just to make sure the genetic diversity stays good for the next 99 to 100 years is what we aim for,” said Cumpton.

Executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Rick Taylor, says the zoo has built a well-trained and well-qualified animal care team for the growing number of animals.

“All the staff has been working to expand the zoo, and the commission has been working to expand the zoo and now the animals are engaged in our growth as well. But we are excited for all of it. I know the public will be new animals and baby animals to see them grow up and become mature adds a lot to the community,” said Taylor.

Sue Allen is expected to have her calf in either late May or early June, which will postpone giraffe feedings until after the birth.

