Hattiesburg man sentenced for trying to steal gun from Gulfport store

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hattiesburg man will spend the next few years in federal prison after trying to steal a gun in Gulfport.

Cody Jerome Cooley, 23, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for using force or violence to steal a firearm.

On Nov. 6, 2021, Cooley walked into Academy Sports + Outdoors in Gulfport and asked an employee to look at a Springfield Arms firearm. While cooking at it, Cooley asked an employee to see a Glock firearm. When the employee looked toward the gun, Cooley hit the employee with the Springfield Arms gun and fled the store with the stolen gun.

Armed civilians helped to apprehend Cooley at a nearby restaurant until Gulfport Police arrived.

Cooley pleaded guilty on Jan. 11, 2022, to unlawfully obstructing, delaying, and affecting interstate commerce by robbery.

“The United States Attorney’s Office along with its federal, state and local partners is dedicated to prosecuting those who commit violent crimes in our communities. In this case, justice was swift. The residents of Gulfport deserve no less,” said United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

“We at the Gulfport Police Department are committed to reducing gun violence in our city,” said Gulfport Police Deputy Chief Craig Peterson. “Because of the partnerships with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we successfully took a violent individual off the streets who could have participated in callous acts with a stolen firearm in our community. Continued efforts such as the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative are essential in making Gulfport a safer place to live and work.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Gulfport Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.