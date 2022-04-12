Hattiesburg man sentenced to 40 years for armed robberies

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man pleaded guilty to two armed robberies in the Hub City and was sentenced to 40 years.

Forrest and Perry counties’ District Attorney Lin Carter announced Quarick Thompson’s sentence on Tuesday.

According to court records, Quarick and his brother, Kenneth “Kenny” Thompson, entered the Jr. Food Mart located on Hardy Street on December 22, 2019, at 1:20 a.m. They wore masks over their faces and were armed with handguns, which they pointed at the cashier and demanded money.

After taking the money, they reportedly fled from the store on foot.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded and began the investigation.

Records say Quarick entered the Citgo gas station on Hardy Street days later. He reportedly displayed a handgun, pointed it at a customer, jumped over the counter, put the pistol to the back of the cashier’s head and demanded money. He then fled on foot.

When analyzing surveillance video from the stores, HPD developed Kenneth as a suspect.

Officers went to Kenneth’s home and found Quarick there as well. HPD also found a loaded handgun as well as boots and clothing, all of which were clearly captured on the videos of both robberies.

Quarick and Kenneth were arrested, and they both gave full confessions. Both men were later indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury.

Quarick Thompson (left) and Kenny Thompson (right) in 2019. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

While Quarick was indicted for both armed robberies, Kenneth was only indicted for the armed robbery on December 22.

Records say Kenneth pled guilty to an armed robbery in May of 2021. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison, 15 to serve day-for-day.

Quarick previously rejected all plea offers. His trial was set for March 15, 2022.

On the day of the trial, however, Quarick pleaded guilty to both charges without a sentence recommendation from the district attorney’s office.

After a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Bob Helfrick sentenced Quarick to a total of 40 years in prison for both charges, with 25 of those years to be served day-for-day.

“There are no excuses for violent crimes in our city, and (it) will not be tolerated,” said Carter. “I am proud of the Hattiesburg Police Department, who did an outstanding job of solving these crimes and making such quick arrests. These convictions and sentences will work in continuing to make Hattiesburg a safe place to live and raise our families.”

Assistant District Attorney Bryan Buckley prosecuted the cases.

“I am sorry the victims of these armed robberies were put through this, but I hope these convictions can begin the healing process for them,” said Carter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.