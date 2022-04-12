Win Stuff
City of Ellisville seeks funding for new pavilion at city’s park

Ellisville officials are looking for funding to build a pavilion at Ellisville City Park.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Ellisville officials are looking for funding to build a pavilion at Ellisville City Park.

Located on N Church Street adjacent to the George V. Harrison Multi-Purpose Center, the park is one of the most visited spots in the city.

Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults said it’s incredible how many people enjoy visiting the park. Buckhaults said a pavilion would allow families to sit and visit while watching their kids on the playground.

“I think it’d be great for the playground like we’ve got down there,” said Buckhaults. “A place for people to come have birthday parties for the kids and play on the playground.”

“The committee that’s working on it has been non-stop. We’ve paid for it as we go, thanks to donations. The big and the small donations add up to get us where we’re at now.”

“It’s been great, the people have been great about helping, and we hope to raise enough funds to complete it here in the near future,” Buckhaults added.

Nearly $100,000 worth of playground equipment has already been installed at the park for kids to enjoy, thanks in part to the generous donations from businesses and individuals.

