Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County asking for public's help in finding the "most wanted" criminals io the sheriff's...
Jones County seeking ‘most wanted’ quartet
The incident was recorded around the back of the bus.
3 South Jones students charged in assault on school bus
Boater Caleb West beside his boat that was used in a rescue effort on Bogue Homa Lake.
2 civilians lend a hand to save 2 boaters
After three days of fun in the sun, the thousands of people who were on the coast visiting this...
Black Spring Break, Black Beach Weekend closes another successful year
Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations

Latest News

A sign for video surveillance in Pelham Mill Park.
South Carolina park ‘consistently’ being used for illegal sexual activity, police say
“All we need is a majority the people voting. We don’t need 60 percent, just a majority of the...
Laurel voters decide on hotel tax referendum to help with tourism, welcome center
This March 6, 2014 file photo shows the idled Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only...
Discovery of radioactive liquid pauses work at US nuke dump
If you’d like to apply for the program, they’ll start accepting applications in September.
WCU hosts Mississippi rural physician’s scholarship program
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news