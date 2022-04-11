WCU hosts Mississippi rural physician’s scholarship program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, future doctors were treated to hands-on training at William Carey University as it hosted the Mississippi Rural Physician’s Scholarship Program.

Undergraduate STEM students from across the state were at WCU as the Mississippi Rural Health “Medical Encounters” was held on campus.

“We do our second ‘medical encounters’ here every year at William Carey to expose them to what it means to be an osteopathic doctor,” said program associate director Steven Carter.

Tyler Holland is a junior biochemistry major at Mississippi State University. He is a first-year scholar with the Mississippi Rural Health Physician’s Scholarship Program.

“These kind of… on-the-job skills, beats just learning out of a book and you’re just reading slides studying for a test. I actually get to learn something that I want to do later in life,” says Holland.

Jamie Riggs agrees with Holland. She is a first-year medical student and says, aside from the skills set learned, the program lifted a huge weight off her shoulders.

“First of all… the money like… be for real, you know, you get the scholarship to help take off the burden of medical school and other finances that you might incur as a student,” says Riggs.

Riggs says the program has given her support in other ways too.

“I’ve always had their support. When I felt like I needed somebody to talk to, I can call my program director, I can reach out to our seasoned director. It’s just always been an open-door policy there. For support,” says Riggs.

If you’d like to apply for the program, they’ll start accepting applications in September.

To learn more, you can visit their website.

