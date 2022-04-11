Win Stuff
SR 37 closed for emergency bridge repair in Covington Co.

State Route 37, over the Oakohay Creek, will be closed from Monday, April 11, until the project is complete.(WBRC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that State Route 37 will be closed for an emergency bridge repair project.

State Route 37, over the Oakohay Creek, from State Route 532 to Blackwell Road near Hot Coffee in Covington County, will be closed from Monday, April 11, until the project is complete.

According to MDOT, work is expected to be completed in early May.

MDOT said a $439,792 bridge repair contract was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company, Inc., of Lake.

Crews will work to repair a slope failure under the south bridge abutment.

Drivers will need to take an alternate route during this time.

Motorists are also reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

