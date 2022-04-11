SR 37 closed for emergency bridge repair in Covington Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that State Route 37 will be closed for an emergency bridge repair project.

State Route 37, over the Oakohay Creek, from State Route 532 to Blackwell Road near Hot Coffee in Covington County, will be closed from Monday, April 11, until the project is complete.

According to MDOT, work is expected to be completed in early May.

MDOT said a $439,792 bridge repair contract was awarded to Joe McGee Construction Company, Inc., of Lake.

Crews will work to repair a slope failure under the south bridge abutment.

Drivers will need to take an alternate route during this time.

Motorists are also reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.