Richton Library offering free tutoring after school

By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A new tutoring service is being offered by a Perry County library for students in need.

The Richton Library has two University of Southern Mississippi students who are pursuing teaching degrees volunteering their time to offer tutoring to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Tutoring sessions are from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The service is free for students.

“Chandler, she’s going into teaching,” Richton library director Shannon Cooley said. “She’s going to be a math teacher, while Miss Josie focuses more on the language and the writing,” .

Kids who are homeschooled also are welcomed to come by for tutoring.

No appointment or reservation is needed for a tutoring session.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

