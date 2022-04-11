Plan for plenty of gray sky in the week ahead

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Look for skies to become cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper-50s.

For Monday, you can expect a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper-70s to around 80 degrees. It will also be very breezy with south winds at 10 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday night, with lows in the lower-60s.

Tuesday looks to be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower-80s. By Tuesday evening, there is a 50 percent chance of showers with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy with a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe, so please keep up with future forecasts from the First Alert Weather Team.

Wednesday night looks to be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe.

There is a 40 percent chance for showers Thursday morning before becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

For Friday, there is a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper-70s.

For Saturday and Sunday, there is a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower-60s.

