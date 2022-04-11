Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Plan for plenty of gray sky in the week ahead

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says you may want to keep the umbrellas handy this next week in the Pine Belt.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Look for skies to become cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper-50s.

For Monday, you can expect a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper-70s to around 80 degrees. It will also be very breezy with south winds at 10 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Monday night, with lows in the lower-60s.

Tuesday looks to be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower-80s. By Tuesday evening, there is a 50 percent chance of showers with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy with a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe, so please keep up with future forecasts from the First Alert Weather Team.

Wednesday night looks to be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe.

There is a 40 percent chance for showers Thursday morning before becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

For Friday, there is a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper-70s.

For Saturday and Sunday, there is a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower-60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jones County asking for public's help in finding the "most wanted" criminals io the sheriff's...
Jones County seeking ‘most wanted’ quartet
UFC legend Anderson Silva helped training at a Petal gym Saturday.
UFC legend Anderson Silva holds training seminar in Petal
Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations
Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling...
Adams County deputies discover over 2,000 Ecstasy tablets during traffic stop
Research provides the lifeblood at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast campus,...
USM grad student tuned into guitarfish

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi has taken at least two games in best-of-three series for...
McGillis’ solo HR in 13th lifts USM past 49ers
Easter came a little early to some in the Pine Belt.
Easter egg hunts starting early around the Pine Belt
Easter eggs being hunted
Easter eggs being hunted
Boater Caleb West beside his boat that was used in a rescue effort on Bogue Homa Lake.
2 civilians lend a hand to save 2 boaters
10pm Headlines 04/10
10pm Headlines 04/10