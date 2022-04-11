Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Man gets 17 years in prison for kidnapping woman, forcing her into sex work

Joshua Lankford, 33, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Joshua Lankford, 33, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.(Delaware State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Md. (Gray News) - A Maryland man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday for kidnapping a woman and leading a sex trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

The DOJ said Joshua Lankford, 33, used violence and drugs to control a young woman and planned to kill her to keep her from testifying at trial.

According to court documents, Lankford led and organized a conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force. Evidence indicated that Lankford kidnapped the victim, a young adult woman, to engage in forced prostitution.

Lankford knew the victim was addicted to heroin and withheld drugs from her until she made him enough money by engaging in sex work, the DOJ said.

When the woman tried to escape, Lankford and three others drove the victim to a rural area where they beat, whipped and choked her with a belt, court documents show. They then drove her to a hotel in Delaware to force her to engage in more prostitution.

Documents show that while in jail, Lankford told a co-conspirator that he intended to kill the woman to prevent her from testifying against them at trial.

“Joshua Lankford’s crimes were nothing short of horrific; he kidnapped and victimized a vulnerable woman then plotted to kill her in order to save himself,” said Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of HSI Baltimore. “The atrocities of his crimes are clearly reflected in the severity of his sentence, and today, he will begin to pay his debt to society.”

In addition to his 17-year prison sentence, Lankford was given five years of supervised released and a $2,320 fine.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
32-year-old Kiara Thomas was arrested and charged with simple assault after she allegedly...
Umpire assaulted at softball tournament, left with black eye
According to MHP, Odon's 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt collided with a 2021 Dodge Ram that was...
MHP: Waynesboro man identified as U.S. 84 crash victim
The incident was recorded around the back of the bus.
3 South Jones students charged in assault on school bus
This crash is under investigation by MHP.
MHP: Driver killed in wreck on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Wayne Co.

Latest News

California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers propose 4-day work week
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
Gas companies say no single firm sets the price for a gallon of gas.
The President makes short and long-term proposals to curb fluctuating gas prices
Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, 'I am deeply ashamed of myself for my...
California woman admits she faked her own kidnapping in 2016
Protests over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest border security measure are slowing down the flow...
Frustration grows over truck backlogs at Texas-Mexico border