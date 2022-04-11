Laurel voters decide on hotel tax referendum to help with tourism, welcome center

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials in Laurel have been working on ways to encourage tourism and said a state-approved local and private measure would raise fees at local hotels and help with tourism.

The state bill was proposed by the City of Laurel to boost tourism. Officials reported in March that the bill had passed its first hurdle.

The bill had to overcome various obstacles before it was finally approved by members of the Mississippi Legislature. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee congratulated those who helped get the bill enacted and signed by the governor last week.

“The City of Laurel was granted authorization from the Legislature to add 3 percent on hotels, Bed & Breakfasts, and Short-Term Rental units, including Air B&B’s, to assist fund tourism in the City of Laurel,” said Magee.

The measure will now go before Laurel voters who will determine the outcome.

“June 14th is the tentative date right now for the vote; all seven precincts will be open,” said Magee. “All we need is a majority of the people voting. We don’t need 60 percent, just a majority of the people voting that day to say that we are willing to allow visitors to our city to pay for hotel rooms at 3 percent in order to promote tourism inside the city of Laurel.”

Senator Juan Barnett, Rep. Donnie Scoggins, Rep. Robin Robinson, Rep. Omeria Scott, Economic Development Administration members Ross Tucker and George Bassi as well as other members of the EDA and Sen. Chad McMahan, from Guntown, who is the chairman of the Senate Local and Private Committee, are among those who contributed significantly to the bill’s passage, according to Magee.

“We want to express our gratitude to each and every one of them,” said Magee.

Laurel has seen a large number of visitors streaming into the city over the past several years thanks in part to HGTV’s hit series, “Home Town.” The show follows locals Erin and Ben Napier as they revamp homes and businesses throughout Laurel. They’ve even opened their flagship store, the Laurel Mercantile Co. and Scotsman Co.

