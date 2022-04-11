Win Stuff
Inmate reverses request for execution, says he wants appeal

Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson(MDOC)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate has told a judge he wants to continue appealing his case.

This is a reversal from what 46-year-old Blayde Nathaniel Grayson said months ago.

In December, he had asked the state to set a date for his lethal injection. Judge Kathy King Jackson Grayson issued an order Monday noting the current wishes of the inmate.

She said Grayson told her under oath Thursday that he wants to continue his appeals.

Grayson has been on death row since 1997 after being convicted of killing a woman during a home burglary the previous year.

Mississippi’s last execution was in November.

