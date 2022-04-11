Hattiesburg Zoo hosts Earth Day activities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With Earth Day right around the corner, the Hattiesburg Zoo is celebrating with educational activities both students and adults can enjoy.

The activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23.

Earth Day was first held on April 22, 1970, and since then, more than one billion people have coordinated events to support environmental protection.

Jeremy Cumpton, Hattiesburg Zoo director of conservation, education and wildlife, said these activities are ways to show the community how they can help.

“Lots of fun activities out here and lots of educational areas where the students can come in and get some hands-on experiences for adults and for kids,” Cumpton said. “So, they are all going to be based around ways that conversation can happen at home and also ways that they can learn about theses animals habitats and what we can do to help protect those areas.”

Cumpton says there will also be special animal enrichments during the day.

”We take it seriously because at this age, where they start coming to zoos and they are able to start making this connection with nature, that they are really able to (have) that foundation to where they can build upon (it) when they are older and really grasp the concept that these animals out there have a place on earth and it’s our job to protect them,” Cumpton said. “So it’s extremely important,”

Cumpton says there are many things people can do in order to help preserve the Earth.

For example, Cumpton said you can download the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo app that allows you to scan the barcodes of the products you buy and see which items are best for the environment.

“(then there’s) recycling, but also planting a native garden in your backyard is such a big one,” Cumpton said. “Instead of going out and buying exotic plants that look pretty, we have some beautiful flowers right here in Mississippi that unfortunately aren’t being seen as much because people are clear-cutting these areas and they are planting non-native species that become invasive and take over.”

Regular zoo admissions will apply for the Earth Day events.

