Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Zoo hosts Earth Day activities

Hattiesburg Zoo sets up Earth Day activities.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With Earth Day right around the corner, the Hattiesburg Zoo is celebrating with educational activities both students and adults can enjoy.

The activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 23.

Earth Day was first held on April 22, 1970, and since then, more than one billion people have coordinated events to support environmental protection.

Jeremy Cumpton, Hattiesburg Zoo director of conservation, education and wildlife, said these activities are ways to show the community how they can help.

“Lots of fun activities out here and lots of educational areas where the students can come in and get some hands-on experiences for adults and for kids,” Cumpton said. “So, they are all going to be based around ways that conversation can happen at home and also ways that they can learn about theses animals habitats and what we can do to help protect those areas.”

Cumpton says there will also be special animal enrichments during the day.

”We take it seriously because at this age, where they start coming to zoos and they are able to start making this connection with nature, that they are really able to (have) that foundation to where they can build upon (it) when they are older and really grasp the concept that these animals out there have a place on earth and it’s our job to protect them,” Cumpton said. “So it’s extremely important,”

Cumpton says there are many things people can do in order to help preserve the Earth.

For example, Cumpton said you can download the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo app that allows you to scan the barcodes of the products you buy and see which items are best for the environment.

“(then there’s) recycling, but also planting a native garden in your backyard is such a big one,” Cumpton said. “Instead of going out and buying exotic plants that look pretty, we have some beautiful flowers right here in Mississippi that unfortunately aren’t being seen as much because people are clear-cutting these areas and they are planting non-native species that become invasive and take over.”

Regular zoo admissions will apply for the Earth Day events.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jones County asking for public's help in finding the "most wanted" criminals io the sheriff's...
Jones County seeking ‘most wanted’ quartet
UFC legend Anderson Silva helped training at a Petal gym Saturday.
UFC legend Anderson Silva holds training seminar in Petal
Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations
Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling...
Adams County deputies discover over 2,000 Ecstasy tablets during traffic stop
Research provides the lifeblood at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast campus,...
USM grad student tuned into guitarfish

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi has taken at least two games in best-of-three series for...
McGillis’ solo HR in 13th lifts USM past 49ers
Easter came a little early to some in the Pine Belt.
Easter egg hunts starting early around the Pine Belt
Easter eggs being hunted
Easter eggs being hunted
Boater Caleb West beside his boat that was used in a rescue effort on Bogue Homa Lake.
2 civilians lend a hand to save 2 boaters
10pm Headlines 04/10
10pm Headlines 04/10