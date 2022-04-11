Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art unveiled ‘We Are the Future’ education mural

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art (HAPA) unveiled a mural located across the street from Hawkins Elementary school.

The mural titled “We are The Future” was designed by Miami artist Sergio Arce, who was selected for the project through a competitive call for artists.

According to Arce, the mural focuses on the importance of education, community and diversity. He also used his love for the subject of science to design the chemistry theme of the artwork.

“I have a science background before I became a full-time artist. I was working in the medical field. Chemistry, biology and anatomy have always been my favorite subjects. Rather than just having a bunch of school topics, I decided to stick with one theme,” said Arce.

This 25 feet by 80 feet wide piece of artwork is Arce’s first mural in the Hattiesburg area.

“Bringing more art to the future generation to try and create future artist, and to also see it’s possible following your dreams, and to see something this large can be tackled and one person can make a difference. My inspiration was also the demographics, the kids at this school, preparing them for the future, and that’s where the title came from, saying the children are the future,” said Arce.

Acre says he wants to show children the importance of being able to express themselves through all forms of art.

This mural was partially funded by the Hattiesburg Public School District and Ekklesia Hattiesburg’s Neighbors at Hawkins program.

