‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “It is truly a fish of a lifetime.”

That’s how Eugene Cronley of Brandon, Mississippi described the monster 131-pound blue catfish he captured from the Mississippi River near Natchez on April 7.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau, the catfish shattered the previous rod and reel record of 95 pounds and is larger than the trophy record of 101 pounds.

Both of those fish were also snagged from the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Cronely caught the record-breaking fish with a rod and reel using skipjack herring as bait.

