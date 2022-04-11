Win Stuff
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather possible on Wednesday across the Pine Belt

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 4/11
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This evening will be nice with mostly cloudy skies and temps falling into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. A few spotty storms will be possible through out the day, so keep your umbrella handy.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Wednesday. Another potent storm system will move though on Wednesday, giving us another threat of severe storms. Right now, our main timeline looks to be between 4pm to Midnight. All threats will be possible including gusty winds, a few tornadoes, and quarter size hail. We’ll be watching this closely so stay tuned.

Rain chances will go down for Thursday and Good Friday, with only a 20-30% chance. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Saturday and Easter are looking mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

