Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Federal officials consider transportation mask mandate’s fate

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An update on the transportation mask mandate is expected to be released later this week.

The White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a scientific framework to decide on the health issue.

The federal transportation mask mandate for places like planes and trains, is scheduled to expire on April 18.

In most places nationwide, facial coverings are no longer mandatory in public spaces.

Senate bargainers agreed on a $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. (CNN, POOL, WHITE HOUSE, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM has obtained the footage, which shows a Lamar County School District bus driver walking...
WATCH: Miss. bus driver spotted at liquor store while on duty
32-year-old Kiara Thomas was arrested and charged with simple assault after she allegedly...
Umpire assaulted at softball tournament, left with black eye
According to MHP, Odon's 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt collided with a 2021 Dodge Ram that was...
MHP: Waynesboro man identified as U.S. 84 crash victim
The incident was recorded around the back of the bus.
3 South Jones students charged in assault on school bus
This crash is under investigation by MHP.
MHP: Driver killed in wreck on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Wayne Co.

Latest News

California lawmakers have proposed a plan to implement a four-day work week for companies with...
California lawmakers propose 4-day work week
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support
Gas companies say no single firm sets the price for a gallon of gas.
The President makes short and long-term proposals to curb fluctuating gas prices
Sherri Papini, now 39, said in a statement in part, 'I am deeply ashamed of myself for my...
California woman admits she faked her own kidnapping in 2016
Protests over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest border security measure are slowing down the flow...
Frustration grows over truck backlogs at Texas-Mexico border