Farm to Table: Glazed carrots over summer salad

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

Ingredients

  • Carrots (they shrink a lot in the oven)
  • Olive oil
  • 1 medium orange
  • Salt, garlic, red pepper flakes and pepper, to taste
  • 1 +1/4 cup quinoa
  • 1 + 1/2 cup cooked chickpeas (1 small can)
  • 1/3 cup slivered almonds
  • Mixed baby greens

Dressing

  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 2 tablespoons dijon mustard
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 + 1/2 tablespoon tamari
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1/3 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1/2 cup water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Peel the carrots and slice them into diagonal rounds, matchsticks or really any way you like. The thicker you cut, the longer they will take in the oven, I aim for a thickness of about half an inch. Place the carrots on a sheet pan covered in parchment and drizzle over just enough olive oil to coat generously and season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine and roast in the oven until tender, flipping and rotating the pan after 15 minutes. Check for doneness at 25 minutes, but they may take up to 35 minutes.

While the carrots are roasting, cook the quinoa. Rinse the quinoa under cold water in a metal sieve for about 30 secs. Bring a medium pot full of lightly salted water to a boil, add rinsed quinoa and reduce to a medium boil. Cook quinoa for 15 minutes, then strain. Like pasta. Easy.

Make the dressing. Add all ingredients except oil and water to a blend and begin blending. Drizzle in oil until emulsified and add water until desired consistency. The dressing will thicken up quite a bit in the fridge. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Toast almonds in a dry skillet until light brown and fragrant, stirring often to prevent burning. Set aside. Now you have a batch of cooked quinoa, a bunch of roasted carrots and an open can of chickpeas. Some good toppings (toasted almonds, even some sesame seeds would be nice) and a good dressing. Meal prep is done. Add fresh greens. Assemble as you wish. Enjoy when you want.

