EMCC to offer $500 in summer tuition assistance to qualified students

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College is offering $500 in tuition assistance to qualified Mississippi residents who are enrolled for a minimum of six credit hours this summer. It applies to current students and transfers.

The tuition assistance ONLY option requires the student to be registered for a minimum of six hours during the summer term, which includes the Maymester term. An additional $100 discount for the June term and $100 discount for the July term for Scooba residence hall expenses is also available. Course fees still apply.

The deadline to take advantage of this option is June 15. Students need to simply apply for admissions and register for summer classes. A balance will be applied to the students’ LEO accounts after they register for summer classes. EMCC will credit the account back per the stipulations above. The tuition assistance will be funded through federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, or HEERF, which was established in March 2020 as part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, approved by Congress.

