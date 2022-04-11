Easter egg hunts starting early around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Easter has come early for a couple of Pine Belt churches.

Both Living Word Church in Hattiesburg and Spiritual Life Center in Petal hosted an Easter egg hunt for the local children.

“I like Easter because you get candy, it’s fun and it’s about Jesus,” said Living Word participant Arianna Rooks. “He died on the cross for me.”

Living Word’s hunt was smaller in scale, with just a handful of children participating.

“I loved it and I love the people who put on the Easter egg hunt,” said participant Caylin Hamm. “I am going to give a shoutout to my mom and some of my mom’s friends who helped set up the Easter egg hunt.”

Petal Spiritual Life Center took Easter egg hunting to the next level, spreading out more than 8,000 eggs throughout Hinton Park.

Both were happy with the turnout and hope to welcome more children in the future.

