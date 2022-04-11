Win Stuff
City of Hattiesburg announces Good Friday holiday garbage pick-up schedule

Blue cans will be picked up on Thursday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has announced that City Hall and related offices will be closed on April 15 in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

Since the holiday falls on Friday, the only garbage pick-up route affected by the closure is recycling for Ward 5. Blue cans will be picked up on Thursday.

Below is the schedule is the pick-up schedule for the week:

Monday, April 11

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1.

Tuesday, April 12

  • Garbage routinely collected on Tuesdays.
  • Recycling for Ward 2.

Wednesday, April 13

  • Garbage routinely collected on Wednesday.
  • Trash (brown cans) and garbage for Burkett’s Creek.
  • Recycling for Ward 3

Thursday, April 14

  • Trash routinely collected on Thursdays.
  • Recycling for Wards 4 and 5.

Friday, April 15

  • Closed for the Good Friday holiday.

