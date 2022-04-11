City of Hattiesburg announces Good Friday holiday garbage pick-up schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has announced that City Hall and related offices will be closed on April 15 in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

Since the holiday falls on Friday, the only garbage pick-up route affected by the closure is recycling for Ward 5. Blue cans will be picked up on Thursday.

Below is the schedule is the pick-up schedule for the week:

Monday, April 11

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.



Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1.



Tuesday, April 12

Garbage routinely collected on Tuesdays.



Recycling for Ward 2.



Wednesday, April 13

Garbage routinely collected on Wednesday.



Trash (brown cans) and garbage for Burkett’s Creek.



Recycling for Ward 3



Thursday, April 14

Trash routinely collected on Thursdays.



Recycling for Wards 4 and 5.



Friday, April 15

Closed for the Good Friday holiday.



