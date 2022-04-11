3 South Jones students charged in assault on school bus

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three South Jones high schoolers are facing charges for an alleged assault that took place on a school bus.

According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the incident took place last week on Wednesday afternoon. Three older students reportedly assaulted a younger student on the bus.

Parker said they have been charged with assault and will be facing further disciplinary actions at school.

The accused students were reportedly boys in the ninth, 10th and 11th-grades and ranged in age from 14-17 years old.

The victim was reported to have been a boy in the seventh grade.

Parker said a separate minor incident happened on the same bus with the same students on Monday, but it was not reported. Officials learned about the incident while examining the facts of this case.

The incident was recorded around the back of the bus. Parker said it appeared to be more than horseplay.

The video was turned over to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to be used as evidence in the juvenile court hearing.

According to the JCSD, the students were arrested on Friday.

The JCSD said Jones County Juvenile Court Judge Wayne Thompson handles all incidents involving youth under the age of 18. Their records are sealed unless the child/youth ends up getting charged as an adult.

The case will also be revived by the school district and recommendations will be made to the school’s disciplinary comity on how to handle the students at school, according to Parker.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

