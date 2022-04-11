2022 FestivalSouth announces upcoming event dates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - To showcase the creativity of art in Hattiesburg, the 2022 FestivalSouth committee announced the 13th season of the upcoming art events for the city.

As the Hub city gets ready to host one of the most unique and creative month of events, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says this showcases the artistic ability of the community and the surrounding businesses.

“FestivalSouth is one of the only multiple genre arts festivals, and it brings a lot of people into our community. It supports a lot of small businesses and just provides a lot of artists and quality of life events. Whether you’re a senior, adult or you’re a young professional, there’s something for everybody, and it’s really a thing that brings our community together,” said Barker.

FestivalSouth co-artistic director, Dr. Mike Lopinto, says this festival has been in the planning for a year.

“So while we have art and youth events in the earlier part of the week, we have four fabulous weekends of stuff that starts on Thursdays. So, coffee shop concerts, chamber music concerts all over town of different venue with rock, pop and Broadway. All sort of different things that you can experience. We have so many great musicians in our community that can help us vent all of these things, and we try to do something different all the time,” said Lopinto.

Jennifer Bruton, FestivalSouth’s youth ambassador coordinator, says this is a great opportunity for students to not only experienced volunteerism but also be exposed to the art productions.

“It just highlights and focuses on what our community has to offer. We are a culturally rich place. We have creative people, we have creative events, we have such talent and a depth of talent from students and children all the way up. So to help foster that and help showcase it, I think very often people don’t think of Hattiesburg being a destination for events like this, but we are because we have top-notch talent and just a wealth of things to offer,” said Bruton.

FestivalSouth will take place from June 2-25.

For more information on the art events, you can visit the FestivalSouth website.

