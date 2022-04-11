Win Stuff
2 civilians lend a hand to save 2 boaters

Boater Caleb West beside his boat that was used in a rescue effort on Bogue Homa Lake.
Boater Caleb West beside his boat that was used in a rescue effort on Bogue Homa Lake.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
From Jones County Fire Council

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Call it hands across the water.

A pair of boaters were plucked from the waters of Bogue Homa Lake after their vessel reportedly capsized.

Assisting in the rescue operation were two boaters who had no affiliation with a volunteer fire department but just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Powers Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the incident about 1:44 p.m. Sunday, and was joined by Glade Fire and Rescue (rescue boat); M&M Fire and Rescue; Rustin Fire & Rescue; Southwest Jones Fire and Rescue (rescue boat);

Jones County Sheriff’s Department; EMServ Ambulance Service; Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (rescue boat).

M&M firefighter Scott Phillips was first on scene, followed by Powers firefighter/EMR Lance Chancellor.

After enlisting the help of pontoon boat owner Brian Blackledge and fishing boat owner Caleb West, the group proceeded to the back side of the lake, where reports had boaters in the water.

Sure enough, David and Amanda Pool were rescued and transported to shore on Blackledge’s pontoon boat, while their swamped fishing boat was towed by the West boat back to shore.

The Pools were evaluated onshore by EMServ medics and declined medical transport.

The lake was choppy due to gusty winds, which may have been a contributing factor in the capsizing. The couple lost numerous personal effects in the incident, but were thankful and grateful.

.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

