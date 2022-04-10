Win Stuff
Waynesboro hosts first “Whistle Stop Festival” in three years

After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wayne County dusted off its "Whistle Stop" festival Saturday to race reviews.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people visited Waynesboro Saturday to participate in the city’s first “Whistle Stop Festival” in three years.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in in activities around Rhinehart Square and other parts of downtown.

“It’s going to bring a lot of money into the city and people coming to visit,” said Waynesboro resident Tawanda Hill.

The event also included a car show, featuring all sorts of classic cars and hot rods.

The event was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

“Oh it’s good, it’s very good,” said Laurel’s David Barry, who was a participant in the car show. “It’s good to feel free again.”

More than 80 merchants participated in the event.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

