Waynesboro hosts first “Whistle Stop Festival” in three years

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people visited Waynesboro Saturday to participate in the city’s first “Whistle Stop Festival” in three years.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in in activities around Rhinehart Square and other parts of downtown.

“It’s going to bring a lot of money into the city and people coming to visit,” said Waynesboro resident Tawanda Hill.

The event also included a car show, featuring all sorts of classic cars and hot rods.

The event was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

“Oh it’s good, it’s very good,” said Laurel’s David Barry, who was a participant in the car show. “It’s good to feel free again.”

More than 80 merchants participated in the event.

