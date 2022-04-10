Vicksburg Police officer on leave following sexual allegations

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones says one of her officers has been placed on administrative leave with pay after a woman claims he assaulted her while on duty.

His name is not being released at this time.

The claims were made public on a Facebook post on Saturday night, and Ejeane Lewis spoke with 3 on Your Side on Sunday to tell her story.

According to Lewis, a Vicksburg Police officer pulled her over during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

“When I was stopped by the police officer, he stopped me and asked me for a title and stuff, and I pulled off from him,” said Lewis.

She admits she ran from the officer because she had warrants.

That’s when she was arrested and taken to the Vicksburg Police Department.

She says she paid a fine and had an ankle monitor put on her leg in order to be released.

Lewis claims the arresting officer then offered her a ride back to her car.

“He was like, just, you know, just sit in the lobby and I’m pulled back up in front of the jail and pick you up,” said Lewis. “I walked out the jail and got in the car with him. I got in the back seat.”

Lewis says during this alleged ride, things took a turn for the worse.

“I was asking him like, where are we going because my car on the other side of town. I was like, ‘I thought you was taking me to my car, we on the wrong side of town,’ and he was like, we’re going somewhere where, you know, where nobodies at. When we got behind the hospital, this abandoned hospital, he had sex with me,” said Lewis.

She claims the officer turned his radio and camera off in his car before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

After finally getting back to her car, Lewis says she was in shock and told her family about the situation, who then convinced her to file a report.

“I talked to the police chief, and she helped me with everything,” said Lewis. “I went to the hospital. I have gotten a rape kit done. I just really want justice because he acts like he didn’t do a crime.”

Lewis has filed a police report.

Chief Jones says she could not speak on the case but sent a statement about the allegations.

