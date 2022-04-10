UFC legend Anderson Silva holds training seminar in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the most decorated fighters in Ultimate Fighting Championship history visited a Pine Belt gym Saturday.

Anderson Silva, known as ‘The Spider,’ stopped by Graham MMA in Petal for two seminars to help train students in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and muy thai.

Silva is the UFC record holder for the longest title reign, holding the UFC Middleweight Championship for 2,457 days. He was an active UFC fighter for 23 years.

“I’ve gotten to train with him a lot over the years, but I usually have to travel to do it and my students can’t always travel and do that,” said gym owner Eric Graham.. “So, to have him come here to Petal, Mississippi? To have 100 of my guys get to come in and train with the greatest fighter of all time?

“I mean, he’s literally held the UFC championship longer than anybody ever, so it’s crazy,”

Silva is also preparing for his next fight. He will be in an eight-round exhibition boxing match against mixed-martial artist Bruno Machado.

Silva-Machdo is set for May 14 in Dubai.

